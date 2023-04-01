Zendaya's Desi Look Goes Viral After Euphoria Actress' Arrival In India | Watch

With Zendaya’s arrival in Mumbai for the NMACC event, fans are anticipating that the Spider-Man actress might be seen in Indian traditional attire. However, this will not be the first time Zendaya will wear a lehenga or ethnic Indian clothes. A video showed the actress not just in a lehenga but also grooving to the tunes of a Hindi song.



Zendaya's lehenga look

In the video, Zendaya could be seen dancing to the Hindi song Aaja Na. The actress donned a pink and blue embroidered lehenga. The video is from her show Shake It Up in which Zendaya played the lead role alongside Bella Thorne. The video is from episode 16 of season 2 of the show and is now doing rounds on the internet. Check out the Zendaya's lehenga look here.

Zendaya in India

The Euphoria actress arrived in Mumbai on Friday noon. She will be attending the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. Zendaya is accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Other Hollywood celebrities in India

Apart from Zendaya, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will also be in attendance at the event. On Friday, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and Emma Chamberlain attended the event.

Nita Ambani launches NMACC

Bollywood stars and celebrities from all over the world came together for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The launch event called The Great Indian Musical celebrated the diversity and culture of the nation and brought together people from all walks of life. On March 31, the NMACC launch event was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and many others.