Eva Longoria Headlines The DNC, Fans Want Her To Run For Office

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) started off on Monday night with actor Eva Longoria stating the opening remarks. The Desperate Housewives actor played a prominent role in the first night of DNC. Longoria was the first out of four celebrities who will be emceeing and acting as a guide from segment to a segment on four nights of the virtual event. Besides Longoria, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss are onboard to emcee at the DNC.

Eva Longoria opens the DNC

In her opening remarks, Longoria stated that every four years they (the Democratic party/ supporters) work together to reaffirm their democracy, but this year they're working to save it, referring to the Trump administration. Eva continued saying that though Americans always hear that this is 'the most important elections of our lifetime', this time around it really is. Longoria remarked that the past four years under Trump's government have left them diminished. She referred to the COVID-19 pandemic saying that the past few months have tested Americans at whole.

Eva stated that she Joe Biden's belief that the American story is of ordinary people coming together to do extraordinary things. She concluded her remarks saying that Americans rewards hard work, celebrate diversity and look out for each other to lift one another up. Fans of the actor and the Democratic party supporters were appreciative of Eva Longoria's opening statement at the DNC. While some netizens called her the perfect choice, others tagged her to ask whether she has ever thought of running for the office. Check out fan reactions below -

Fans reactions

Eva Longoria is quite good at this.#DemocraticConvention — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 18, 2020

. @EvaLongoria was the PERFECT choice! Seeing her was like a warm hug! And she’s a great interviewer. â¤ï¸ #DNC2020 https://t.co/3QSSAkWRYz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 18, 2020

Eva Longoria is doing a hell of a job hosting the #DemocraticConvention. Damn. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2020

Longoria is no stranger to the Democratic party as she was seen headlining a string of celebrity appearances back at the 2012 DNC. She also had held a fundraiser for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Leticia Van de Putte in 2014. Besides being an actor, Eva has also been an activist working on both the social front and addressing issues in the entertainment industry. Back in 2018, the actor had rallied alongside Zoe Saldana, Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson and America Ferrera to encourage the Latinos vote in America.

