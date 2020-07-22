Angel City Owners: Billie Jean King Lauds Serena Williams, Eva Longoria For Iconic Team

The news of the formulation of the Angel City soccer club has taken the NWSL world by storm, with many personalities heralding it as a big step in women’s football. The Angel City soccer team will become the 11th club in the National Women’s Soccer League and will be based out of Los Angeles. The new football club is said to be the first-ever in the world that will be majorly owned by women and will begin playing in the league from 2022.

Angel City owners lead Los Angeles’ newest soccer team

The time has come to reshape expectations on & off the soccer field.



This is the place. The time is now. Welcome to the beginning. #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/M3bvsmiAfm — We Are Angel City (@weareangelcity) July 21, 2020

The Angel City soccer club has several famous personalities as its owners. The Angel City owners list includes actors such as Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba as well as late-night talk show host Lily Singh. Several former stars from the US women’s national team are also part of the Angel City owners pool, with Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Rachel Buehler amongst others joining in. In addition to this, the group of Angel City investors includes Serena William’s two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, with venture capitalist Kara Nortman also being one of the Angel City owners.

The club has been regarded as a big step in bringing women’s football to Los Angeles, with several of the Angel City owners talking about the importance of this. Natalie Portman told the LA times that it was important to bring soccer to LA as it has such a robust youth soccer system. The Angel City soccer team has also been hailed as a group that aims to uplift women’s soccer and underprivileged communities.

Billie Jean King congratulates the Angel City investors

Congratulations to @JulieFoudy, @AbbyWambach, @serenawilliams, @EvaLongoria, & all involved in creating the 1st majority women founded & led #NWSL team.



Your commitment to women’s sports & the visibility it will bring to soccer & Los Angeles are huge.



Let’s go, #AngelCity! https://t.co/cPIGxDYuwq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 22, 2020

The news of the Angel City soccer team has been appreciated online by tennis legend Billie Jean King. The 76-year-old took to Twitter to share her delight, with the former tennis player congratulating some of the Angel City owners as well. Billie Jean King shared a picture posted by the Angel City soccer team Twitter handle. She also congratulated former players and Angel City owners Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach.

The former World No.1 went onto praise tennis legend Serena Williams and Hollywood star Eva Longoria and paid a tribute to the Angel City owners for being involved in creating the 1st majority women-founded and led NWSL team. The 39-time Grand Slam winner wrote that the visibility their commitment to women’s sports will bring to football and Los Angeles will be huge. The congratulatory tweet was later reported by the Angel City soccer team on their Twitter handle.

Billie Jean King's tweet is set to be the biggest encouragement and promotion alike for the soccer team as she is known to be a champion of women empowerment in the country for decades now, after an illustrious tennis career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Natalie Portman net worth is around $90 million. After the news of the Angel soccer team came to light, the actress admitted that she had been working on the project for several years. The announcement of the Angel City soccer team also makes Alexis Olympian, the two-year-old Serena Williams’ daughter the youngest-ever pro sports owner. Essentially Sports revealed the Serena Williams net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

