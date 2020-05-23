Eva Longoria And Husband José Bastón Celebrate Four Years Of Togetherness in A Unique Way

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón recently completed four years of marriage and celebrated that love in a very unique way. The couple had hired a band for the day and were seen dancing on the tunes of the band, but there was a unique twist. Both of them took to their social media to share pictures and videos of their fourth anniversary. Take a look at it.

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón celebrate the fourth anniversary

The Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria posted a picture of herself on her Instagram. She was seen posing on alongside her husband, businessman Jose Baston. She was also seen with their son Santiago who is just 23 months old. She is seen standing in front of the band Flamenco District in the picture she shared.

She captioned "Wow what a wedding anniversary. Thank you @manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away," she wrote, adding a dancing emoji. Take a look at the post here.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston had got married in a sunset ceremony at Valle de Bravo, Mexico. This was a lakeside town which is roughly 88 miles from Mexico City. They got married in 2016. The couple has been active on their social media. Apart from this, the Grand Hotel producer had also dedicated a special Instagram message to her husband on their anniversary.

"Four years ago today I married this beautiful man, The kindest soul I have ever known. Thank you for being the best partner in marriage and in life," she wrote. "May God continue to bless our journey together. Te amor de mi vida! Happy Anniversary!". Take a look at the post here.

In another post, she also wrote "Santi is learning flamenco!! ðŸ’ƒðŸ» Thank you @manuelgutierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for the wonderful night!. #SixFeetAway #MuchNeededMusic". Take a look at the post here.

The couple received congratulations from some of their famous friends too. "Awwwww I love us. ( Yes I threw me in there)," Serena Williams commented on the picture. Mario Lopez took to the comments and expressed "Happy Anniversary Bastons". Reese Witherspoon also sent her love by writing "Happy Anniversary," in the comment section of the post.

Screengrab from Instagram

