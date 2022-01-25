Evan Rachel Wood Alleges Marilyn Manson Raped Her During 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' Shoot

Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that her ex-fiance Marilyn Manson 'essentially raped' her during the shooting for their music video Heart-Shaped Glasses. The actor, who had accused the singer of sexually abusing her when they were in a relationship, claimed that they had agreed on a simulated sex scene for the video, but he started 'penetrating' her for real. She stated that it was the first crime committed against her.

The latter denied the claims. The rock musician termed it an 'imaginative re-telling' from the making of the 2007 music video.

Evan Rachel Wood alleges Marilyn Manson raped her during music video shoot; musician denies

Evan Rachel Wood's new documentary Phoenix Rising was screened virtually at the Sundance Film Festival recently. In the documentary, she said that she had agreed only for a simulated sex scene and not the real portrayal during the shooting of the video.

She termed her experiences on the sets as unprofessional and that she had never been on a set that was so chaotic and unsafe. The 34-year-old said she did not know how to raise her voice or say no to Marilyn's alleged act, because she was always conditioned to 'never talk back, but just soldier through'.

The Westworld star said that she was 'coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses' and that she was 'essentially raped on camera'. She said even the crew of the shoot were witness to it and clueless on what to do.

Marilyn Manson denies sexual assault incident on music video set

Marilyn Manson's lawyer Howard King, in a statement published by The Times, stated that this was the 'most brazen and easiest to disprove' allegation of Wood out of the all the 'false claims'.

He added that there were multiple witnesses on the sets and that Wood was heavily involved in the pre-production, three-day-shoot and post-production editing. He stressed that the scenes took hours to shoot because there were shot in numerous camera angles and long breaks between the camera setups.

Marilyn Manson and Eva Rachel Wood were reportedly in a relationship from 2006, and they went public in 2007. They got engaged in 2010, but parted ways after a few months. After making statements against her 'abuser' from 2018, she finally revealed in February 2021 that she was talking about Manson.

Manson has denied the allegations, but the statements led to more women coming forward in accusing him, leading to investigations from authorities and court cases.