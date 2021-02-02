Marilyn Manson Responds To Evan Wood's Accusations: 'Horrible Distortions Of Reality'

After former fiancé and actor Evan Rachel Wood accused him of sexual and other physical violence saying she was "manipulated into submission" during their relationship, heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was recently dropped by his record label on Monday. However, Marilyn Manson spoke out against these allegations of abuse made by ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood, who claimed that he had "horrifically abused her for years". Manson's latest Instagram post called the allegations "horrible distortions of reality."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Marilyn Manson went on to say, “Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality”. He added, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth”. Take a look at Marilyn Manson’s Instagram post below.

Also read | Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment's Upcoming Films That You Need To Check Out

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

Evan Rachel Wood took her official Instagram handle and accused Marilyn Manson for years of having groomed her and subjected her to harassment. On February 1, 2021, she shared a post on Instagram and spoke about her accusations in depth. Her post read, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission”. She revealed, “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail”.

Furthermore, the actor said that she came forward to expose Marilyn Manson and to call on several industries that allowed him to do so before he destroys more lives. She finished by saying she is standing among several victims who are not going to be quiet anymore. Take a look at Evan Rachel Wood's Instagram post below.

Also read | Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abusing Her For Years: 'I Was Brainwashed'

Brian Warner and Evan Rachel Wood

According to a report by independent.co.uk, Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson started dating back in 2007. Evan Rachel Wood was only 18 at the time when Manson was 36 years old. The couple got engaged in 2010 but broke up seven months later. Evan Rachel Wood spoke of the abusive relationship that she had been in for several years during a testimony given to the California Senate Public Safety Committee in April 2019, the report added.

Also read | Larry David Does Not Think Woody Allen Did 'anything Wrong' After Reading His Memoir

Also read | Brad Pitt-produced Running With Scissors: Annette Bening Was Not The First Choice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.