Evangeline Lilly Gets Criticized For Taking Her Kids Outdoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Evangeline Lilly is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She is famous for her role as Hope Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was recently seen heading out despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis and self-quarantine period. She recently posted a picture on Instagram where she mentioned her kids and herself.

ALSO READ | Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly For Choosing Her "freedom" During Coronavirus Scare

Evangeline Lilly's day out amid the Coronavirus crisis

The actor posted a picture of her morning tea and in the caption, she mentioned that she just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp. Furthermore, she stated that her kids' hands were washed before entering the place. Evangeline Lilly added that her kids had fun and a great time at the camp.

ALSO READ | Evangeline Lilly Avoids Self-quarantine At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Replies to Evangeline Lilly's Instagram post

American actor Maggie Grace commented on the post and said that it was a wrong decision that the actor took during such a crucial time where coronavirus is spreading all over the country. Maggie also stated that her kids and her life is more important at this point in time. Maggie Grace gave an example of the country Italy.

Actor Billy Baldwin also commented on the post by saying that it is fine if Evangeline Lilly values her freedom over her life but it is not fine if she values her freedom over other people's lives. Italian actor Elena Barolo also responded to the post and explained to Evangeline Lilly that it is a big problem that the whole world is facing due to the coronavirus. She also mentioned Italy's state where people have been dying every day. She furthermore requested the actor to stay home.

ALSO READ | Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly To Star In Thriller Till Death'

Maggie Grace's response to Evangeline Lilly's instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/t09w4Bxgzw — LOST (@LOST_Daily) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ | I Went To India As A Broken Woman: Marvel's Wasp Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly won’t self-quarantine, values ‘freedom’ over her lifehttps://t.co/DF2SkD0FOl pic.twitter.com/DQtwMRGzaD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 19, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.