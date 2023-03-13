Everything Everywhere All At Once Triumphs At Oscars 2023: Here's Where You Can Watch Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at Oscars 2023. The film was nominated in 11 categories and won a total of seven Oscars. The Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert film scored wins in Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role & Best Film Editing. It also won four of the big five categories with Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. The Best Actor accolade was received by Brendan Fraser for his acting in The Whale.

Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once?

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu in key roles. It is a highly coveted watch now that it has become the biggest movie from the Oscars. Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to watch on Sony LIV in India. The film is also available for rent on YouTube.

More on Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once focuses on Evelyn Quan Wang, an Asian immigrant living in America as she runs a laundromat with her husband Waymong Wang. As they’re planning a Chinese New Year party while trying to sort out their taxes, Evelyn gets in contact with Alpha Waymond, who informs her about the multiversal threat from Jobu Tupaki.

The film won against the major Oscar nominees such as Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front, Cate Blanchett starred Tár and Hollywood blockbuster featuring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick.

Prior to the Oscars, the Daniels film won several accolades at other award ceremonies. It won the Best Film accolade at the Producers Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes.