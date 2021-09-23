Explained: Why Johnny Depp Is Not In Fantastic Beasts 3, Netizens Demand To Bring Him Back

As the fans are delighted to learn about the release date of the Fantastic Beasts 3 The Secrets of Dumbledore, many fans are also demanding the makers to bring back Johnny Depp after the latter was recently removed from the film.

The fans have been flooding the internet by slamming the makers for removing the actor from the film and demanding them to bring him back. Some fans have also been stating that they will not be watching the film if Johnny Depp wasn’t a part of it.

Why Johnny Depp was removed from Fantastic Beasts 3?

It all began when Johnny Depp was referred to as ‘wife-beater’ by The Sun, after his ex-wife, Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. Depp called Amber’s claims of domestic violence a "choreographed hoax” and even applied for permission to appeal the verdict and introduce new evidence to weaken Amber’s credibility. As Warner Bros. did not want to taint their image as well as of the film, they decided to remove the actor from the film and later from the franchise as a whole. While Warner Bros. continued to be silent on the issue, the actor Dan Fogler explained the reason behind Johnny Depp’s exit from the film.

In an Instagram post, the actor opened up about the controversy and stated, “what’s best for Johnny and what’s best for the film may not be equal. The right decision may not be what’s fair. It’s not simple. I love Johnny and want him to be the best he can be. I selfishly want him at his best if I ever get to work with him again. It’s not my decision. If it was I’d bend over backwards to shoot around him and HOPE production doesn’t come to a screeching halt amidst Lockdown rules which are already precarious and pray that we get a decent performance amidst all the stress. That’s a huge gamble some are not willing to take with so much on the line, guilty or innocent- and add on no guarantees and the film needs to be a hit... there’s too many moving parts. Any decision will garner losses... damned if you do...it’s messy...Read more

Will Johnny Depp return in Fantastic Beasts ever?

The Origins Of Albus Dumbledore https://t.co/WRRoT2CaIH — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) September 22, 2021

Many fans might probably be wondering whether Johnny Depp will return in Fantastic Beasts ever but there has been no confirmation about the same as Warner Bros not only removed the actor amidst of Fantastic Beasts 3 filming but also from the entire movie franchise. Despite that, many fans took to social media and demanded the makers bring back Johnny Depp as soon as the release date of the movie was unveiled. Here’s how the fans swamped Twitter with their demands to get the actor back-

don’t be shy bring back johnny depp — sea ☽❅ violently bisexual (@linospicelatte) September 22, 2021

It's simple, no Depp no watch. You screwed the pooch by keeping on Amber Heard but firing Depp for an equally abusive marriage. She even admitted to punching him and throwing things at him. Equality goes both ways. — RoxyBlue (@Sablesabine) September 22, 2021

Not following, not watching, not buying since Johnny Depp is not playing Grindlewald. Shame on Warner Brothers. — Barbara Petrzilka (@pkylesmom) September 22, 2021

We want Johnny Deep — Jack el Balsero (@balsero_sparrow) September 22, 2021

BRING BACK JOHNNY DEPP — BERTIE ⚽ (@goldenrrry) September 22, 2021

Was so excited about this but not anymore #justiceforjohnny — GinBeee (@beee_gin) September 22, 2021



Image: AP