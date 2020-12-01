'Fantastic Beasts' Actor Dan Fogler Speaks About WB's Decision To Remove Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp left the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series following his loss at the libel case against The Sun tabloid over its 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater” to Amber Heard. It created a controversy among the fans who demanded an explanation from Warner Bros. studios. Now Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the Harry Potter spinoff series, broke his silence on the matter.

Dan Fogler explains complicated decision to remove Depp from Grindelwald role

Fantastic Beasts 3 star Dan Fogler decided to open up on the issue of Johnny Depp’s departure from the franchise through his official fan page on Instagram. The 44-year-old actor sometimes communicates directly with his fans through his social media handle. He broke down the matter in the comment section.

Dan Fogler revealed that all the heat from the fans made him think that he needs to speak on Depp’s exit. He mentioned that he is not a puppet or tool for Warner Bros. and will express his individual opinion on their decision.

The actor wrote, “what’s best for Johnny and what’s best for the film may not be equal. The right decision may not be what’s fair. It’s not simple. I love Johnny and want him to be the best he can be. I selfishly want him at his best if I ever get to work with him again. It’s not my decision. If it was I’d bend over backwards to shoot around him and HOPE production doesn’t come to a screeching halt amidst Lock down rules which are already precarious, and pray that we get a decent performance amidst all the stress. That’s a huge gamble some are not willing to take with so much on the line, guilty or innocent- and add on no guarantees and the film needs to be a hit... there’s too many moving parts. Any decision will garner losses... damned if you do...it’s messy.” (sic).

Dan Fogler added, “I’m by no means an expert in this case obviously but I felt a need to say something since fans were needing some explanation. I felt silence was even worse. I’m human. Do I wish WB had handled this better and informed the cast and gave us proper talking points when asked...? Yup. It’s a big reason why we’re here chatting. And When I say “Johnny is a magnificent comet with a messy debris field” it’s my observation of exactly what I’ve witnessed over the years. I’d say the same about Jack Nicholson or any of the awesome bad boys of entertainment that we love so much, it’s why we love them. It’s Rock& roll. I can’t speak for WB & why they finally decided to let him go. I can only assume all the darkness & chaos swirling around this case finally became a possible liability in their minds & perhaps they felt the stress had taken a toll physically and mentally on JD . Sh*t it’s hard for me to concentrate on my own work while trying to deal with this issue with you all, I can only imagine how tough it is for Johnny Right now.” (sic).

After appearing in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, Johnny Depp was set to reprise his role as the evil wizard in the third installment. He even shot a scene for the movie in September in London. However, he will no longer be part of the Wizarding World. Mads Mikkelsen has been roped in to portray the character ahead, starting with Fantastic Beasts 3.

