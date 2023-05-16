Extraction 2 Trailer Out, Chris Hemsworth Is On A Gory Rescue Mission | Watch

Chris Hemsworth is back in action in the latest trailer for Extraction 2. While the first film was an action-packed adventure with thrilling moments, Extraction 2’s trailer promises to be that and more. Hemsworth, who reprises his role Tyler Rake in the sequel, will be seen dealing with hoards of enemies out to get him after he was almost killed in his last mission in Bangladesh. Will Jake survive this mission? Fans will be eager to find out.

Extraction 2 showcases Tyler Rake’s recovery, as he was presumed dead at the end of the first film. He spent several months in a coma. However, his return marks the start of another mission. His partner, Nik Kahn, informs him about the dangers that are to come. Then we get a glimpse into a one-shot sequence which will be featured in the film. The action sequence, which is set inside a moving train is said to be 21-minutes long. Check out the trailer for Extraction 2 below.

More about Extraction 2

Extraction 2 is set to feature Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, who is a former SASR operator working as a black ops mercenary. Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa are reprising their roles from their first film. Other actors such as Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tanatin Dalakishvili will be seen in the Extraction franchise for the first time.

Producers Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed several Marvel films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, have produced Extraction 2. While Joe Russo wrote the script for the film, Sam Hargrave is the director. It should be noted that Sam Hargrave also comes from a background of stunt performance, similar to Chad Stahelski who has famously directed the four films in the John Wick franchise. Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on June 16, 2023.