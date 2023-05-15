Extraction 2 Trailer Out Tomorrow, Chris Hemsworth Emerges From Flames In New Posters

Chris Hemsworth will return with the second installment of his action-thriller film Extraction. The actor, on Monday, shared new posters of the film, announcing the trailer date. On Instagram, the Thor actor shared three posters. In the first image, he appeared to be on a battleground surrounded by flames. In the second poster, he held a gun, while in the background, helicopters and some armed men were seen. In the last poster, Chris as Tyler Rake rescued a small girl as he carried her in his arms.

Sharing the posters, Chris wrote, "Our insane 21 minute oner captured in these posters!!! And we ain’t stopping there. Tomorrow we’re dropping the #Extraction2 trailer!!! Let’s go." The caption referred to the movie's epic 21-minute single take, which has been much discussed by movie buffs. The movie will be released on an OTT platform on June 16. Check out the new film posters below:

All about Extraction 2

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that the Thor star was set on fire for an action sequence in Extraction 2. The director Sam Hargrave, in an interview with Empire, said that the challenging action shot will be one of the highlights of the film. Spilling the beans, he shared, "For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the shit out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn’t pass up..."

Talking about Hemsworth, the director continued, "And hats off to Chris. It wasn’t CG fire. And he had to do it over and over...I don’t know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera". In Extraction 2, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili will join the star cast. The movie is slated to release on June 16. It is one of the highly anticipated summer releases. The film's trailer will be out on May 16 and will surely be a treat for action film lovers.