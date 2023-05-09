Extraction 2 Director Set Chris Hemsworth On Fire For 'craziest Oner In Cinema History'

Chris Hemsworth was reportedly set on fire for a crucial action sequence in upcoming action thriller Extraction 2. Director Sam Hargrave recently revealed how the set up for the scene in question was simply too hard to pass up. He also commended actor and leading man Hemsworth for taking on the challenge.

About the stellar Extraction 2 scene

Sam Hargrave candidly revealed to Empire that the challenging long take action shot will be one of the highlights of the upcoming action film. Hargrave even went on to call it "the craziest oner in cinema history". The action director was also kind enough to dish a little more on the context of the stellar scene in question. For starters, it required Chris Hemsworth, reprising his role of Tyler Rake from the first installment of the film, to be literally lit on fire. Hargrave said, "For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the shit out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn’t pass up..."

Sam Hargrave on Hemsworth

Sam Hargrave was very particular in reiterating how sportingly Chris Hemsworth agreed to the challenge and took it head on. Clarifying how the high-octane flames were not CG fire but the real deal, Hargrave appreciated the Thor actor's dedication to willingly be lit on fire repeatedly for the perfect shot. He added, "And hats off to Chris. It wasn’t CG fire. And he had to do it over and over...I don’t know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera".

Extraction 2 is an American action-thriller film, directed by Sam Hargrave. The story for the film has been penned by the Russo brothers and the second film reportedly takes place in the aftermath of the first film. It is the second installment in the franchise and features Chris Hemsworth in the lead reprising his role of mercenary Tyler Rake. The film is eyeing a June 16 release on a leading OTT platform.