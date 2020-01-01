Ezra Miller, Cardi B And Other Celebs Who Had Bizarre Fashion Moments In 2019

Though Hollywood celebrities are considered to be trendsetters when it comes to the latest fashion. But even these celebrities sometimes get criticized for their choice of attire. The MET Gala is one such event where celebrities make an appearance, looking a little than themselves, which turns out to be their bizarre look. Apart from that, there are some celebrities who turn up on the red carpet in their bizarre looks.

Hollywood's bizarre fashion moments of 2019

Ava Duvernay

For the MET Gala 2019, the theme of the event was camp. Generally, for this event, many celebrities turn up looking a little extra while some generally do not get an idea of the theme. Ava Duvernay was one of those celebrities who did not have an idea of the theme and turned up in a bizarre outfit.

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is quite famous for her bizarre red carpet outfits, but this one time when the actor turned up for the MET Gala in an eye-popping makeup. Not only did it make the netizens dizzy, but the overall look was certainly one of Hollywood's bizarre fashion moments.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry usually receives accolades for her outfits but when Katy Perry turned up on the MET Gala event as a Chandelier, netizens were truly disappointed with her.

Cardi B:

There are a number of moments of the rapper Cardi B turning up in an outfit looking bizarre.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is an incredible actor, writer, singer, and producer but when it comes to fashion the actor is someone you would not want to take inspiration from.

