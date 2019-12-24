Cardi B's Noble Deed For Christmas Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

Christmas is here and along with it has come the season of gifts and being good to each other. Similarly, various celebrities are seen celebrating Christmas their own way on social media. To celebrate and support the spirit of Christmas, pop-singer Cardi B was also spotted shopping in Miami. But the 27-year-old was not shopping for herself.

Cardi B buys toys worth $5k for kids

As per reports, the I Like It singer was seen making a visit to a store in Miami on December 20 to bring over $5,000 worth goodies. The goodies included games, dolls and playable products for the amusement of little children. The singer had also hired a rental truck in order to load and ship the products to children. Cardi B has been a vocal supporter of underprivileged kids. During early December, Cardi B was seen dropping off supplies to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria. She hung out with kids and dropped off necessary supplies.

What caught the attention of the netizens is that Cardi B was seen without her usual makeup while buying the supplies. The pop-singer was seen sporting a blue dress but not in her usual glam. Many of her fans also commended her for being herself during the Christmas season.

So yall gonna run with 1 pic & kill Cardi B when 90 % of yall wont DARE go outside with no make up on cause yall look like homeless raccoons! Clearly that was a bad pic. Let's see how quick yall can share a better pic that same day just a diff angle.Geez @iamcardib 🔥 #CardiB pic.twitter.com/SguS7MeTer — WithTheShitzPod (@SchitzPod) December 24, 2019

