Ezra Miller Slams Parents Of 12-year-old After Court Lifts Harassment Order

Ezra Miller has been embroiled in controversy since early last year. The actor faced a temporary harassment prevention order after being accused by the parents of a 12-year-old. However, the order recently expired as the parents failed to appear in court. In response to these events, Ezra took to social media to address and refute the false allegations.

A 12-year-old's parents filed a lawsuit against Ezra in June 2022.

They claimed that the actor "menaced their family one evening in their neighbor's home and acted inappropriately towards" the minor.

In addition to this, Ezra has been accused of several crimes such as assault, burglary and harassment.

Ezra Miller lambasts accuser and media

In a statement, they said that the conclusion of today's proceedings gave him hope, and they wanted to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who supported through this."Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance where there are people in true and dire need of these services.I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions," they explained.

Targeting the media portals, The Flash star stated the publications have been spreading false news without taking any steps to look for the truth. “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks,” they added.

Ezra Miller is working on their wellness

Ezra's tone also seemed to have a trace of gratitude because not many people stood by the actor during his trying times. They expressed their thanks to their close ones. The actor made it clear in their speech that not many individuals stuck by them during their difficult moments. They added that they are working to undo the collateral harm that has been done to them and have been doing better to maintain their personal wellbeing.