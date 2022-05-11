Ezra Miller To Get Replaced In 'The Flash' By Warner Bros After His Arrest? Details Inside

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller was recently arrested for the second time in less than four weeks on grounds of second-degree assault in Hilo, Hawaii. The actor was earlier arrested on March 28 on charges of 'disorderly conduct and harassment'.

After the news about the actor's arrest surfaced online, it was revealed that he will be replaced in the upcoming DC superhero film, The Flash as the shooting of the film was earlier reportedly halted by Warner Bros. However, the latest reports suggest that he might stay put.

Warner Bros to replace Ezra Miller in The Flash?

Corresponding to the rumours that stated the actor will be replaced by Warners Bros in The Flash, a recent report by Variety unveiled that Warner Bros is not considering replacing the actor Ezra Miller in the 2023 DC film, The Flash, who will essay the lead role of Barry Allen in the film after the latter got arrested twice for assault and disorderly conduct and harassment.

The outlet revealed, “I’m told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai’i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault.”

Ezra Miller’s arrest

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested on charges of 'disorderly conduct and harassment' in Hawaii on March 27, the local police department revealed. Miller "became agitated" as patrons in the bar started their Karaoke session, post which he also "yelled obscenities" at them. On the other hand, Ezra Miller was again arrested on Tuesday morning, April 19, after patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a private residence in Pāhoa. The incident took place at a get-together in Lower Puna's Leilani Estates subdivision. The Hawaii Police Department reported that Ezra Miller became enraged when he was asked to leave. Reacting to the same, he threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman, that hit her on the forehead and left a half-inch cut.

Image: A Still from The Flash