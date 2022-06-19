Ezra Miller To Not Play The DC Superhero Flash Following Series Of Controversies: Reports

Actor Ezra Miller has been making headlines for the past few months following altercations in Hawaii apart from accusations of harassing a minor girl. Amid the legal controversies, the actor has been arrested twice and also has an Order of protection against him. While the actor was set to play DC superhero Flash aka Barry Allen in the upcoming film The Flash, they have now been reportedly fired from all pending DC projects.

As per a report by Deadline, Miller is most likely to be fired from the DC cinematic universe once its upcoming film The Flash is released. The source told the leading daily how David Zaslab, Warner Bros. CEO, is hoping that Miller's scandal remains low-key before the film is released in 2023. However, following the movie, Warner Bros. is not likely to keep Miller in its future DC films.

The source told Deadline, "There is no winning in this for Warner Bros." The source further added, "This is an inherited problem for [CEO David] Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out." However "the studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films." "That would mean replacing him in the future, but there is still a $200 million investment on the line with the first film and Warner Bros execs have to be cringing at each new press report," the source added.

Ezra Miller, who identifies as nonbinary, first played the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the 2016 film Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The actor was further seen in the 2017 film Justice League. They are now set to feature in the spin-off film The Flash which will revolve around the superhero and how he became the fastest human on earth.

Ezra Miller's legal controversies

It is pertinent to note that Ezra Miller has been arrested twice in 2022 in Hawaii. The actor was first arrested on the charges of "disorderly conduct and harassment" in Hawaii on March 27 as they became agitated as patrons started playing karaoke in a bar. Miller was again arrested in April after the Hawaiian police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a private residence in Pāhoa. Recently, Miller was also accused of harassment by the parents of a minor girl.

Image: AP