Famous Horror Movies Which Failed To Get A Sequel: It Follows, The Thing, And More

Horror as a genre has fascinated many movie enthusiasts. The genre has seen rapid growth in popularity in the form of sequels of many classic horror films. However, some horror films did not go on to get sequels despite being praised by the audience and critics. Here is a list of a few films that did not go on to get sequels.

Also Read | Scariest Horror Films Of Black-and-white Era To Watch If You Love Spooky Films

Famous horror movies which failed to get sequels

It Follows

Considered as one of the most creative horror films ever written and made, It Follows offered a thrilling experience to its viewers. The story revolves around a girl who is cursed with having a deadly entity stalk and kill her.

The film was praised by critics for its treatment as it felt different from everything that had already been made. The ending of the film left the viewers expecting a sequel; however, the makers of the film chose not to make another film and keep the suspense rife among the audience.

Also Read | 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' And Other Highly Anticipated Horror Films Of 2020

The Thing

The Thing is one of the most famous horror movies ever made and is labelled as the best by some avid fans of the genre. The story centres around a man’s paranoia which is aggravated when he is shifted to a research facility in Antarctica.

He is then hunted down by an alien who can change itself into any living thing it comes in contact with. The Thing is, in fact, part of Carpenter's so-called "Apocalypse Trilogy" along with Prince of Darkness and In The Mouth Of Madness. The film was considered a masterpiece; however, it never got a direct sequel.

Also Read | Halloween 2019: Best Horror Films To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

The Cabin in the Woods

The film was made with the primary intention to cater to the fans of the horror genre but to also poke fun at all the tried-and-tested gimmicks of the genre. The story follows a group of friends who decide to spend the weekend in an isolated cabin deep inside a forest.

Soon, the group are met with unspeakable horror as the story proceeds further ahead. The movie went on to become a cult favourite among fans of the genre.

Also Read | Halloween 2019: 4 Bone-chilling Horror Films To Watch On OTT Platforms

The Sixth Sense

Director Night Shyamalan became incredibly popular after the release of The Sixth Sense. The story was appreciated by film critics and fans and was called a truly thrilling experience by several media outlets. The story revolves around a psychiatrist who tries to treat a child patient who claims he can see the dead.

The film is appreciated as it does not rely on gore or masked killer but lures audiences with its slow-burn approach. This approach then delivers an emotional, creepy and shocking horror story. However, due to the climax of the film, it was not in the cards for the makers to make a sequel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.