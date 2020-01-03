'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' And Other Highly Anticipated Horror Films Of 2020

The year 2020 brings with it several things that the fans of the film industry have been anticipating. Among the highly anticipated films, there are several horror films that are set to release this year, and fans of the genre are eagerly waiting for them. Here is the list of such films that are slated to release this year. Read on to know more about the most anticipated horror films of 2020.

Highly anticipated horror movies of 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship marks the first horror film of the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. It is Part-1 of the horror film franchise. The film is set to release on February 21, 2019. Bhumi Pednekar and Ahsutosh Rana will also be seen in the lead roles in the film. During the shoot of the film, in the state of Gujarat, Vicky Kaushal was seriously injured and suffered a cheekbone fracture after a door fell on him.

Antlers

Antlers is an upcoming supernatural horror flick based on the short story called The Quite Boy. It is being produced by Guillermo del Toro, who is best known for Pan’s Labyrinth. It will be directed by the maker of Hostiles and Black Mass, Scott Cooper. The presence of these two names in the movie’s credit has made fans all excited for its release this year. It is set to release in the month of April.

The Grudge

The Grudge franchise will get a reboot with the release of this 2019 American supernatural horror film. It is considered as the fourth installment to the Grudge franchise. The film will be directed by Nicolas Pesce, who has also written the screenplay of the film. The movie will be released in January 2020.

Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho is an upcoming psychological horror film that will be directed by Edgar Wright. It will feature Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp in the lead roles. The film is said to be inspired by Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now, and Roman Polanski's Repulsion. It is set to release in September 2020.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the eighth installment to the Conjuring franchise. This film marks the first time in U.S. history where the accused had claimed that there was demonic possession involved, as a defense. It is slated to release on September 11, 2020, and fans of the Conjuring franchise are all hyped up for the release of the movie.

