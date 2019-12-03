Fans Dub 'The Hole In The Ground' On Netflix As Scariest Horror Film Of 2019

As Christmas is around the corner and people are enjoying their winter holidays at home, binge-watching shows. Netflix too has come out with a Christmas gift for its users and has treated them at the right time. An Irish horror film The Hole In The Ground is now available on the online viewing platform and has already garnered a lot of positive reviews.

The scariest film of 2019

After its initial release at the Sundance Film Festival in March this year the film is now streaming on Netflix. Fans have dubbed the movie as the scariest horror film of 2019. Fans who have watched the film have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the movie.

Also just saw “the hole in the ground” on Netflix. It’s deadly if you like horror movies and Irish accents are the best for scary movies — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 2, 2019

That poor child looks petrified. The hole in the ground is scary as well. — Andrew Burley (@OxshottCllr) November 17, 2019

The supernatural film is directed by Lee Cronin and stars Seana Kerslake, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall and James Quinn Markey.The story of the film follows a mother and her son, Sarah and Christopher, who have just moved into a rented house to the Irish countryside. Christopher gets into an argument with Sarah over the fact that she lied about his father joining them later.

Following the argument, Christopher runs away into the forest, while Sarah follows him. Sarah is not able to catch hold of her son and gets worried eventually when she cannot find him. Sarah comes upon a large sinkhole in the middle of the forest and thinks that her son might be in trouble. But she is relieved to turn around and find Chris standing nearby. After the incident, Chris' behaviour changes and he starts acting strangely, which concerns Sarah.

The film follows the aftermath of the sinkhole incident and captures audiences' imagination with an extraordinary screenplay co-written by Lee Cronin himself.

