Fans Get Into Brawl Over 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Presale Tickets Ahead Of Release

The excitement among fans about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is increasing by the day. The presales for the tickets of the film have begun in several parts of the world and a brawl broke out in Mexico over the same. A local news outlet, Diario de Morelos (via New York Post) posted a video of the brawl and mentioned that it took place after online sites to purchase tickets crashed, leaving fans no option but to head to theatres.

The news outlet reported that fans eagerly arrived at the cinema hall to buy tickets for the much-awaited film and ended up getting into a brawl. They reported that those at the theatre were 'young people who wanted to get in line for the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The video they posted on Twitter showed violent fights breaking out at the location.

#Viral



Se agarran a golpes en cine de #Cuernavaca por jóvenes que se querían meter a la fila en la preventa de Spider-Man: No Way Home, la cinta más esperada del año.



¿Qué opinas? pic.twitter.com/NM54ChXzMl — Diario de Morelos (@DiariodeMorelos) November 29, 2021

The commencement of Phase Four MCU will begin with this film on December 17, 2021, worldwide and a day earlier in India. Sony Pictures made the exciting announcement as it shared an all-new poster of the upcoming film a few days ago. The poster saw Spider-Man and Dr Strange surrounded by Otto Octavius' tentacles. The caption had some news for Spider-Man & Marvel fans as the production house revealed that the film would hit the big screens in India before the rest of the world. The caption read, "We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The film's team recently released the second trailer of the film ahead of its release, which saw a villain from previous films returning to the big screen. The upcoming film will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) trying to enlist Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) assistance to rectify the past after the secret about his identity gets out into the world. Doctor Strange reveals the spell to protect Peter's identity went wrong and that visitors from every universe will soon enter. The trailer featured villains including Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.

