Bill Nye Was Trending On Social Media And Fans Got Worried, Here's Why

Bill Nye 'the science guy' was recently trending on social media and after seeing Nye trending, many on social media thought the worst and worried about his health. But thankfully Bill Nye was not trending because of something had happened to him but because he was part of a fashion show and that is why he was trending.
Bill Nye, also known as Bill Nye 'the science guy' is an American live-action science program host. The episodes were half an hour long and were syndicated by Walt Disney Television. The show aired for 100 episodes over a span of 5 seasons and was beloved by many. That is why when people feared the worst, they were doubly relieved to discover that he was okay and actually trending because he was on a fashion show.
Saw Bill Nye trending and I thought he died, but it turns out he’s just living his best life. pic.twitter.com/1XIY9I1gr5— Garrett (@GarrettHill417) February 8, 2020
Oh, I thought my boy #BillNye died. Turns out he’s just stunting hard on the cat walk. pic.twitter.com/jVF8NQxdr4— Father Time (@fathertimetweet) February 8, 2020
Don’t be playin wit me Twitter!— Teetah (@808WriterGirl) February 8, 2020
You got Bill Nye trending and I about had a heart attack.
Whew. He good.
Bill Nye the Dancing Guy pic.twitter.com/xJz1gdmHL8
me seeing Bill Nye trending thinking he’s dead and realizing he’s just vibin pic.twitter.com/kFQDsNcAfv— 🥀ˢᵃˡᵉᵐ🥀 (@IcyBlaxk) February 8, 2020
when i saw Bill Nye trending i was like wtf 2020 WHY r u still at it my guy, but i checked & THANK GOD he’s fine pic.twitter.com/z9Rhg5IhBI— AIMAN AIJAZ🥀 (@thatgirlaiman) February 8, 2020
Best news so far in 2020? Bill Nye is trending, not bc anything is wrong with him, but bc he was in a fashion show. 💁🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/lMfPBx1TVy— Heather Macht (@AuthorHMacht) February 8, 2020
Don't do this to me Twitter. You almost got me. #BillNye pic.twitter.com/KIsyhYbgdW— Mattox (@MattoxPlays) February 8, 2020
Saw #BillNye trendin and thought something happend but all good! pic.twitter.com/wuKrtiBdRp— Marcus Levis (@levis_marcus) February 8, 2020
