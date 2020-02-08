The Debate
Bill Nye Was Trending On Social Media And Fans Got Worried, Here's Why

Hollywood News

Bill Nye the science guy was recently trending on social media. After seeing Nye trending, many on social media thought the worst and worried about his health.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bill Nye

Bill Nye 'the science guy' was recently trending on social media and after seeing Nye trending, many on social media thought the worst and worried about his health. But thankfully Bill Nye was not trending because of something had happened to him but because he was part of a fashion show and that is why he was trending.

Bill Nye 'Living his best life'

Bill Nye, also known as Bill Nye 'the science guy' is an American live-action science program host. The episodes were half an hour long and were syndicated by Walt Disney Television. The show aired for 100 episodes over a span of 5 seasons and was beloved by many. That is why when people feared the worst, they were doubly relieved to discover that he was okay and actually trending because he was on a fashion show. 

Published:
