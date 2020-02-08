Bill Nye Was Trending On Social Media And Fans Got Worried, Here's Why

Bill Nye 'the science guy' was recently trending on social media and after seeing Nye trending, many on social media thought the worst and worried about his health. But thankfully Bill Nye was not trending because of something had happened to him but because he was part of a fashion show and that is why he was trending.

Bill Nye 'Living his best life'

Bill Nye, also known as Bill Nye 'the science guy' is an American live-action science program host. The episodes were half an hour long and were syndicated by Walt Disney Television. The show aired for 100 episodes over a span of 5 seasons and was beloved by many. That is why when people feared the worst, they were doubly relieved to discover that he was okay and actually trending because he was on a fashion show.

Saw Bill Nye trending and I thought he died, but it turns out he’s just living his best life. pic.twitter.com/1XIY9I1gr5 — Garrett (@GarrettHill417) February 8, 2020

Oh, I thought my boy #BillNye died. Turns out he’s just stunting hard on the cat walk. pic.twitter.com/jVF8NQxdr4 — Father Time (@fathertimetweet) February 8, 2020

Don’t be playin wit me Twitter!

You got Bill Nye trending and I about had a heart attack.

Whew. He good.

Bill Nye the Dancing Guy pic.twitter.com/xJz1gdmHL8 — Teetah (@808WriterGirl) February 8, 2020

me seeing Bill Nye trending thinking he’s dead and realizing he’s just vibin pic.twitter.com/kFQDsNcAfv — 🥀ˢᵃˡᵉᵐ🥀 (@IcyBlaxk) February 8, 2020

Read: NASA Mysteriously Fixes Voyager-2's Interstellar Glitch From 11.5 Billion Miles Away

Read: Roger Federer-Bill Gates Set To Play Doubles Exhibition Game In Africa Against Nadal, Noah

when i saw Bill Nye trending i was like wtf 2020 WHY r u still at it my guy, but i checked & THANK GOD he’s fine pic.twitter.com/z9Rhg5IhBI — AIMAN AIJAZ🥀 (@thatgirlaiman) February 8, 2020

Best news so far in 2020? Bill Nye is trending, not bc anything is wrong with him, but bc he was in a fashion show. 💁🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lMfPBx1TVy — Heather Macht (@AuthorHMacht) February 8, 2020

Don't do this to me Twitter. You almost got me. #BillNye pic.twitter.com/KIsyhYbgdW — Mattox (@MattoxPlays) February 8, 2020

Saw #BillNye trendin and thought something happend but all good! pic.twitter.com/wuKrtiBdRp — Marcus Levis (@levis_marcus) February 8, 2020

Read: RS Members Cutting Across Party Lines Support Bill To Set Up Panel To Vet FDI In Critical Infra, Technology

Read: Brazil tables Bill To Allow Mining In Amazon Rainforest, Indigenous Tribes Protest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.