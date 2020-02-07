Roger Federer-Bill Gates Set To Play Doubles Exhibition Game In Africa Against Nadal, Noah

Fans in South Africa will witness two of the greatest tennis players taking the court on Friday to play an exhibition game. It is for a cause. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other and the match is expected to attract record crowd in Cape Town. These tennis legends will be joined by Microsoft's Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Also Read: Roger Federer Visits Namibia Ahead Exhibition Match For Africa Against Rafael Nadal

Match in Africa: Bill Gates on playing alongside Roger Federer

Bill Gates will partner with Roger Federer in a celebrity doubles match against Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah. The 64-year-old Bill Gates, in his latest tweet, has said that he is thrilled to play alongside the Swiss legend.

I’m excited to team up with @rogerfederer again for the Match in Africa Friday in Cape Town. Playing alongside Roger is always a thrill, and I can’t wait to face off against @RafaelNadal and @Trevornoah. pic.twitter.com/WMlbBtZwVC — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 4, 2020

This is not the first time that Gates is partnering with Federer. He and Federer played against American tennis star John Isner and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready in Seattle in 2017.

Also Read: Roger Federer Jokes About Not Having 'another' Nadal On The ATP Tour

Match in Africa: Roger Federer visits Namibia

Earlier, Roger Federer met several recipients of an educational programme supported by the Roger Federer Foundation in Namibia. Federer also met Namibia president Hage Geingob at State House on Wednesday.

Also Read: Federer To Play In South Africa, Where His Mother Was Born

Match in Africa: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal exhibition match

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition match in Cape Town on 7 February 2020. The match will be played at the Cape Town Stadium. It can hold a crowd of more than 50,000. The money collected will go towards the Roger Federer Foundation. The foundation helps children requiring education in South Africa and Switzerland. This match is the sixth edition of the event.

Also Read: Roger Federer Wins Praise After Clarifying Retirement Rumours Post Australian Open Loss