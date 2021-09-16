Fans Want Lizzo & Chris Evans To Star In 'The Bodyguard' Remake, Read What She Had To Say

It is quite evident that Lizzo loves Chris Evans. On Wednesday, a fan reposted a report by Variety that the classic 1992 romantic drama, The Bodyguard is getting a Hollywood remake. While reposting the post, the fan added a wish to watch Lizzo and Chris Evans in the roles that were originally performed by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, respectively. While reacting to her fans' suggestions, Lizzo gave her approval. Read on to know more.

Lizzo reacts to The Bodyguard remake starring her and Chris Evans

According to reports, Lizzo was quick to give her approval for her fans' suggestions to feature her opposite Chris Evans in Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard remake. She reacted, "Screaming. yall tew much[sic]."

On Wednesday, Variety confirmed that 1992's classic romantic drama will be remade and that the casting has not been finalised yet. As soon as the report was published, many fans and followers started trending Lizzo and Chris Evans in The Bodyguard remake on their social media platforms. A fan had tweeted that the Rumours singer and Chris could be cast in the remake. Thus, many other Twitter users also joined in and expressed their excitement about the possibility. However, Chris is yet to react to the casting pitch.

A remake of The Bodyguard starring Lizzo and Chris Evans 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/j8QMB3oEkA — juan•2•3 (@naujleunam_) September 16, 2021

Well, this isn't the first time that the singer has expressed her admiration towards the A-list hunk. According to E Online, in April, the Truth Hurts star had dropped a TikTok video where she revealed that she had sent three emojis — gust of wind, woman-playing-basketball and a basketball — to Chris. The next day, she shared yet another video displaying that Chris had responded to her by writing, "No shame in a drunk DM (face-throwing-a-kiss emoji) God knows I've done worse on this app lol (facepalm emoji)."

Last month during her conversation with the host on a talk show, Andy Cohen's show, Lizzo revealed Chris has said he plans to attend one of her upcoming concerts. Meanwhile, the new movie, The Bodyguard's remake will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. Rideback's Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer, while Kasdan will also serve as the writer.

(Image: AP)