Director Of Despised Fantastic Four Reboot Gives His Own Movie Two Stars

The director of the 'Fantastic Four' reboot has himself given the movie a bad review on-site Letterboxed. The reboot was plagued with production troubles before the movie released in 2015. The movie tanked at the box office and critics did not like it either at the time of release. The movie stars Michael B. Jordan, Katee Mara, Miles Teller, and Jamie Bell.

The reboot that no one liked

The Fantastic Four Reboot was one of the worst reviewed films of 2015. Josh Trank who also directed the 2012 film 'Chronicle' has recently re-watched the film and registered only 2 stars on the film site. Trank in an interview said that he expected it to be much worse than it was. H e said that he had a great team and that a great movie is inside there somewhere but ultimately the movie fell short of their expectations. Trank has admitted that the Fantastic Four movie was too much for a second-time filmmaker like Trank who was just 29-years old at the time.

The producer of the film Simon Kinberg, while commenting on the film's failure said that there were a lot of decisions that were made along the way that led to the movie being something that critics and audiences did not like, and that there were a lot of things he would do differently in the future. He added that the biggest takeaway for him was that the tone of the film was different from the source material.

Fantastic Four in the MCU

The 'Fantastic Four' was the first Marvel comic creation of the silver age. That is why they will be coming to the MCU soon. The reboot which is scheduled for 2022 is going to be helmed by Peyton Reed the director of 'Ant-Man' according to Geeks WorldWide.

FANTASTIC FOUR REBOOT Director Supports ANT-MAN's PEYTON REED to REVIVE the FRANCHISEhttps://t.co/0YXASwrXyF pic.twitter.com/5dmukAWJ6o — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) November 23, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)

