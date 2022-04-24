'Fast & Furious 10' BTS Images Tease The Return Of Charlize Theron’s Character Of Cipher

Fast & Furious 10 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Slated to release in May 2023, the film will see Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and many others. Directed by Justin Lin, there is a massive buzz around the star cast of the film.

After Aquaman's Jason Momoa's entry on board as the main villain, as well as Captain Marvel's Brie Larson appearing in an undisclosed role, fans are eagerly waiting to know who is going to join the cast next. The latest entry in the list is Charlize Theron who was seen as Cipher in the previous parts. The actor recently hinted at her return in the tenth part of the Fast & Furious Franchise.

Charlize Theron confirms her return in Fast & Furious 10

On Sunday, Charlize Theron took to her Instagram handle and shared two monochromatic BTS photos that hinted at her return to the franchise. In the first picture, the actor is seen posing with two humanoids. In the next picture, the actor is seen taking some instructions. Sharing the pics, Charlize captioned the post as "She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga 📸: @hairbyadir."

Here take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Charlize joined the franchise in the year 2017 in The Fate of the Furious, playing Cipher, a cyber-terrorist who blackmails Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto to become a part of her plan in hijacking nuclear weapons.

More about Fast and Furious 10

Talking about the Fast and Furious 10 cast, Brie Larson was the latest actor to be added to the ensemble cast. Sharing the news online, Vin Diesel took to social media and hinted at her 'timeless and amazing' character in the upcoming film from the franchise. Welcoming her to the family, the actor wrote, "Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Apart from the duo, the film will also star, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and many others. Morever, Vin Diesel also unveiled the new title and logo of his upcoming film Fast & Furious 10, which read 'Fast X.' The new logo fueled fans' excitement levels.

