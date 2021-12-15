'Fast & Furious 10' Release Date Postponed; Vin Diesel Starrer To Hit Theatres In May 2023

Ardent fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will have to wait a little longer for its tenth edition, with the latest updates notifying that its release date has been pushed forward by six weeks. The tentatively titled Fast & Furious 10 will now be released in May 2023 instead of the earlier stipulated premiere date of April 7, 2023. The latest instalment of the action-packed series is being directed by Justin Lin, with stars like Vin Diesel and Sung Kang helming pivotal roles.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Universal studios revealed the film's new release date, however, didn't provide a reason for the same. Fast & Furious 10 will release around America's Memorial Day corridor, with other films like The Little Mermaid and Shazam! Fury of the Gods also premiering around the same time.

Fast & Furious 10 gets a new release date

The latest instalment will now be released on May 19, 2023. Justin Lin will be helming the 10th and 11th editions of the franchise, which also mark the conclusion of the 'core movies'. The principal cast including Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to reprise their roles.

The Fast And Furious franchise has amassed a great fan following as well as minted whopping amounts at the box office ever since its premiere in 2001. The films have reportedly earned $6.3 billion globally, including the collections of the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. The ninth edition of the action series grossed $726.6 million despite the hindrances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vin Diesel recently dropped in an invitation for Dwayne Johnson to join the movie franchise. With the invitation, Vin Diesel tried to make peace with Dwayne Johnson after their clash in 2016 on the set of The Fate of the Furious. Taking to his Instagram handle last month, Vin wrote a long note, excerpts from which read "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

