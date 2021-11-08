Vin Diesel Urges Dwayne Johnson To Return For ‘Fast And Furious’ Finale Through An IG Post

As the fans eagerly await the release of Vin Diesel's upcoming movie, Fast & Furious 10, the actor recently dropped in an invitation for Dwayne Johnson to join the movie franchise. With the invitation, Vin Diesel tried to make peace with Dwayne Johnson after their clash in 2016 on the set of The Fate of the Furious.

Vin Diesel recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of himself with his The Fast and the Furious co-star, Dwayne Johnson and penned a message for him to return to the movie franchise. In the caption, he referred to Dwayne Johnson as his little brother and wrote about how the world awaits the finale of Fast and Furious 10.

Vin Diesel invites Dwayne Johnson to 'Fast & Furious 10'

He further recalled how his kids referred to him as Uncle Dwayne in his house and added that there was not a single holiday that went by that they never exchanged well wishes. Stating further, he mentioned that as the legacy awaits, he must show up and not leave the franchise idle as he has an important role to play.

The caption read, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.[sic]"

Numerous fans were left in amazement on seeing Vin Diesel's sweet Instagram post for Dwayne Johnson and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Some of the fans also began urging Dwayne Johnson to accept the invitation as they wanted to see the two stars together again. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Vin Diesel's latest Instagram post.

(Image: AP)