Fast And Furious Star John Cena Says Fast X Sets Up 'something Bigger'

Fast and Furious star John Cena recently opened up about the upcoming film in the franchise, Fast X. He said during a recent interview that most fans would expect the upcoming film to be a run-of-the-mill Fast and Furious experience that would give them closure in the end. However, he said Fast X is different. He explained that Fast X is going to set the stage for things to come. Fast X is the second last film in the Fast Saga, with an 11th film slated to begin production.

Cena said during an interview with Hollywood Outbreak, "Normally the Fast experience is, you go in wanting to be entertained and at the edge of the seat, and you leave fulfilled, and it ends with a toast and a recap, and essentially a chapter is closed, and let's see what happens next. Maybe a button after the credits. This is not that. This obviously sets the stage for something larger, and in that way it's unfamiliar territory for the Fast mythology, and I think that's the major thing that was different. You're left, you're in suspense, wanting answers. It's a very different vibe than any of the other chapters in Fast and Furious."

Fast and Furious is one of the biggest action film franchises. With 9 titles and a spin-off released over the course of two decades, the tenth Fast and Furious installment, Fast X, is going to release on May 19. It features actors Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena and more.

Fast and Furious fans can watch and assess car-crash damage

FinanceBuzz, a website providing financial services, is looking for candidates who can sit through all the Vin Diesel-fronted franchise titles and analyse them. The candidate who eventually gets chosen for the job will be responsible for sitting through 20 hours+ of fast-paced action and drama in order to scrutinise and report the damages from every car crash that has been featured in the film. The elected candidate will take home $1,000, or Rs 80,000 from the experience.

The person will also examine the upcoming Fast X as well. The job would require them to also document every car crash, figure out the degree of damage incurred by the vehicles, and find out which vehicles were involved in the crash. The aim of this exercise is to examine Fast and Furious’ lengthy history of car crashes to gauge whether car crashes have grown frequent or infrequent throughout the series.