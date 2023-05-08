Tom Cruise, Shakira, Vin Diesel Snapped Enjoying Miami Grand Prix | Watch

Shakira was spotted at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday with Tom Cruise. The Latin American singer was present at the race track with her son Milan. While fans were plesantly suprised to see Shakira at the F1 racing track, a video of the Waka Waka singer with the Mission Impossible star has gone viral.

In the video, Cruise and Shakira were seen having a candid conversation in the stands in broad daylight. After a while, her son Milan came running towards her and joined the duo. The Whenever Wherever singer was also seen hugging and kissing her son while he looked excited.

Tom Cruise sported a casual outfit at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. He wore a white polo T-shirt teamed with black pants while Shakira opted for an olive green crop top teamed with matching joggers. The singer kept her tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses. In another photo, Cruise also posed with Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

Shakira with her son and Tom Cruise in Miami Grand Prix 2023 F1#shakira pic.twitter.com/WqsvEMChA4 — G (@GHQ170) May 7, 2023

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

Shakira 'begs' paparazzi to respect the privacy of her children

Shakira penned a long note on her Instagram handle and wrote, "At this moment of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press around me and my family. Yet my children, Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona. As they embark on a new phase in their lives I strongly ask the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy. I ask you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, wait for them at the door of our house, or chase them to their extracurricular activities, and games as it has happened every day in Barcelona in order to obtain photographs or better ratings."

She continued, "I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under 8 and 10 years who just want to be able to go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind of not being chased or subjected to constant scrutiny of the cameras. I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves. Thank you for your understanding and support. Shakira."