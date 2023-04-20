Fast X Trailer: Jason Momoa, Brie Larson Bring More Firepower To Vin Diesel's Franchise

The second trailer for Fast X was released on YouTube. The tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise is slated to introduce new characters, while also bringing back the older characters. Fast X trailer gave a fresh glimpse of Dante Reyes, played by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is the prime antagonist of the upcoming action film.

Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto returns as the central character once again, though this time, he has a new enemy. Momoa’s Dante appears in a brief flashback of Fast Five, where Toretto and late actor Paul Walker’s Brian O'Connor wreaked havoc while attempting a grab and run, as they killed the antagonist Hernan Reyes in the process. Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes and out for revenge.

The Fast X trailer shows several characters coming back like John Cena’s Jakob, Sung Kang’s Han, who was first introduced in Fast and Furious 3: Tokyo Drift and Jason Statham’s Shaw. In a scene, Han knocks on the door to find Shaw, who answers in pure Statham fashion, “Let’s bury some bodies.” Check out the new Fast X trailer below.

Not all races can be won. Get tix to #FASTX: https://t.co/3zrqJt6ctw pic.twitter.com/lbutll28vK — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 19, 2023

The plot of Fast X

The synopsis for the film offers deets into what to expect from the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. It reads, “No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before."

Fast X is diected by Louis Leterrier, who helmed Edward Norton starrer The Incredible Hulk. The film also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is entering the Fast and Furious franchise with this film. Fast X is slated for a May 19 release worldwide.