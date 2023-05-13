Vin Diesel Plays BTS Jimin's Angel Pt 1 At Fast X Premiere In Italy, ARMY Reacts

Vin Diesel was spotted playing Jimin's upcoming song Angel Pt. 1 during the Fast X premiere in Italy. The Fast and Furious lead actor brought his own speaker at the red carpet and played the song with a bright smile on his face. Vin Diesel played Angel Pt. 1 in response to a question where the interviewer asked him about his character's theme song.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the XXX star could be heard saying, "I shouldn't even be playing this I'm gonna get in trouble." Then, he continued by playing the song after asking for someone's permission on the red carpet. The actor looked proud after he played the much-anticipated song of BTS Jimin. Check out ARMY's reactions below.

BigHit Music shared the poster for Angel Pt. 1 on their Twitter handle and announced that the K-pop idol will be a part of the song from Fast X. The song will release on May 18, 2023, in collaboration with Kodal Black, JVKE, Muni Long and NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, the film starring Vin Diesel will hit the big screens on May 19. As per latest development, Vin Diesel has confirmed that Fast X will be a three-part finale and the second part will release in 2025.