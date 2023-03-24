Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Breaks Up With Elijah Allan-Blitz

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson confirmed her break up with actor-director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The ex-couple were first linked in July 2019. The Oscar-wininng actress often posted her mushy photos with Elijaz on social media but recently shared that she is "without a partner".

She also spoke about how she wants to take life as it comes and is not planning ahead, be it her career, partner or home. The Oscar-winner actress will be featuring in The Marvels next, releasing on November 10. The 33-year-old spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in a tell-all interview. When asked what's next for her, she said that she is "completely open" to opportunities. She also mentioned that she doesn’t have a home, her next job and is without a partner.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open,” Brie told the magazine.

Brie Larson's relationship with Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz began dating in 2019 when they were photographed kissing. No confirmation from the two came after the pictures started circulatingonline. However, they appeared at the Oscars 2020 red carpet together and ended all speculations surrounding their rumoured relationship. They were last photographed publicly in September 2022 at the D23 Expo during a panel where they promoted their short film Remembering.

Elizah, who is also a VR director, has also worked with Brie professionally. They collaborated on The Messy Truth VR Experience, an interactive series. The series received a Primetime Emmy win in the Outstanding Original Interactive Program category.