Famous Fictional Characters In Hollywood Movies That Came Back From The Dead

Film industries have widely advanced in context to the storyline and genres. From romance ruling the film industry to it advancing to rom-coms and thrillers, movie industries have come a long way. One of the most common storylines that are followed in the movies is resurrections. Resurrections are shown basically to get the lead character back to life and the story goes by as if nothing happened. Their resurrections are further taken a step ahead with subjects like reincarnation and doppelgangers. Here are famous fictional characters that came back to life after facing a tragic death.

Jon Snow- Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and widely loved thriller series. One of the characters in the series which is a resurrected character is Jon Snow. Jon Snow gets stabbed by his own mates, however, he doesn’t die and comes back to life with the help of a red priest.

Sherlock Holmes – Sherlock

Sherlock Holmes is a crime thriller that gained the lead character Benedict much recognition. In the series, Sherlock Holmes plans his own death to kill Moriarty. The actor jumps from the building and faces a tragic death. However, later it is revealed in the second season that it was a planned death when Sherlock makes a grand entry back to 221B, London.

Dr Drake Ramoray – Friends

One of the strangest resurrection of a character was Dr Drake Ramoray because it was a character in a TV Show inside a sitcom. Joey of ‘Friends’ who was a character in the TV Show and part of the soap opera called ‘Days of Our Lives’ where he plays the role of Dr Drake Ramoray. His character in the show gets killed because he managed to insult the writers. After a lot of begging, he does get the role back.

The Matrix- Agent Smith

The same principle applies to Hugo Weaving’s character in the Matrix trilogy. Killed by Neo at the end of the first movie, he comes back as a stronger, eviler, and fast-spreading computer virus that is trying to take over the Matrix.

Image Courtesy: Netflix screen-grab, Friends official Instagram

