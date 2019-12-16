Amish Tripathi Books That Are A Mix Of Mythology And Fiction

A banker-turned-award-winning author, Amish Tripathi is amongst the top best selling authors in India. There are not many readers who are keen on reading about mythology until it comes to reading books written by Amish Tripathi. He writes mythology with a mix of fiction which engages the reader to keep going. Here are some of his top books you should read if you haven’t already.

Best books written by Amish Tripathi

Shiva Trilogy

The Shiva trilogy is a series of three books which released in three years with a gap of one year each. It is based on the story of how Lord Shiva becomes a god from a normal human being. The three books are The immortals of Meluha, The secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras.

The Immortals of Meluha

This was the first book of the Shiva trilogy which released in 2010. The novel is set on the land of Meluha, popularly known as the Indus Valley Civilisation. The story begins when Lord Shiva arrives in Meluha and how his journey of becoming the Neelkanth begins. As the story progresses, there are few characters introduced and the book ends with a question, leaving readers to read the second book already.

The secret of the Nagas

The secret of Nagas released a year later after the first book of Shiva Trilogy released. In the previous book, after Shiva comes to know about the enemy he has to fight, he sets to find and destroy them. However, when he sets to find the enemies, a few more secrets unfold leading him to be caught in choosing who the real enemy is.

The Oath of the Vayuputras

Amish Tripathi’s books are a mix of mythology and philosophy. The Oath of Vayuputras is the third and the last books of series which opens up all the secrets of the entire story. This book opens up the link and secrets of all the three books together, introducing a few new characters.

The Scion of Ikshvaku

This book, The Scion of Ikshvaku was the first book of the Ram Chandra series which published in 2015. The series, as told by Amish Tripathi, is a series of 5 books in total. The story is based on Ramayana, and there is a book written on every main character of the story.

Sita - Warrior of Mithila

Sita was the second book of the Ram Chandra series, another best selling books of the author. Sita, in this book, tells her own story of a fearless and stick-wielding woman. We all know Sita and a fragile woman, but this book tells a different story of a warrior.

