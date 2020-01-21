Fight Club: Memorable Quotes Of David Fincher That Will Change The Way You Look At Life

Fight Club was a movie that defined a generation of young men. It is definitely not a pretty one, but its tale of repressed rage, insomnia, and splicing porno frames into family-friendly movies struck a chord with audiences across the world. David Fincher’s eccentric, yet relatively faithful adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s darkly comic novel might not have been a huge box office success when it was first released, but it has certainly gained a massive cult following over the years since. Fight Club was one such movie that gives fans a real perspective of the world they live in. The writer, Chuck Palahniuk was quite a visionary as it seems. So, here are some most memorable quotes from Fight Club.

“First, You’ve Gotta Know – Not Fear, Know – That Someday, You’re Gonna Die.”

“When You Have Insomnia, You’re Never Really Asleep...And You’re Never Really Awake.”

“A Condom Is The Glass Slipper Of Our Generation.”

“You Are Not Special. You Are Not A Beautiful Or Unique Snowflake. You Are The Same Decaying Organic Matter As Everything Else.”

“You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways.”

“Today is the sort of day where the sun only comes up to humiliate you.”

Also read | Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Might Not Be Renewed As David Fincher Has Other Projects Lined Up

“At the time, my life just seemed too complete, and maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.”

“If you don't know what you want," the doorman said, "you end up with a lot you don't.”

Also read | Chinatown Prequel: David Fincher Will Work With Robert Towne In The Prequel

“You buy furniture. You tell yourself, this is the last sofa I will ever need in my life. Buy the sofa, then for a couple of years you're satisfied that no matter what goes wrong, at least you've got your sofa issue handled. Then the right set of dishes. Then the perfect bed. The drapes. The rug. Then you're trapped in your lovely nest, and the things you used to own, now they own you.”

“If I could wake up in a different place, at a different time, could I wake up as a different person?”

Also read | CHEEKY: Student Scores Full Marks On Assignment By Following The First Rule Of 'Fight Club'

Also read | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

Image courtesy: raleighroaddrivein Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.