Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is making headlines for not just winning an award for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for The Morning Show at the recently conducted SAG Awards 2020 but also for bumping into her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pictures of the duo greeting and hugging each other at the award function went viral leaving netizens in awe of her adorable chemistry. What took the internet by storm was their videos while they took up the 'which FRIENDS character are you' challenge.

Jennifer & Brad take up the 'Which FRIENDS character are you' challenge

The SAG 2020 Awards saw some great moments shared between Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt. After Brad Pitt paused at the backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech, videos of the two taking up the 'which FRIENDS character are you' challenge was all over the internet.

Reminiscing one of the FRIENDS' thanksgiving episode when Rachael (Jennifer) was pregnant with Ross' child and Brad Pitt played the role of Ross' school mate, Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt took fans back to the days when they shared the screen space in FRIENDS. While taking up the Instagram challenge, Brad Pitt got the character of Chandler Bing and Jennifer Aniston got Phoebe Buffay. Check out the videos here:

Brad Pitt took home a SAG Award 2020 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's acceptance speech at the awards night is worth listening to. Watch the videos here:

These are the pop culture moments we live and wait for! #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston supporting each other and sharing a moment at the #SAGAwards! 😍👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wdkLmUPmKt — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1iVYp3EqMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2020

(Image courtesy: SAG Awards Twitter)

