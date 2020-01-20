Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Might Not Be Renewed As David Fincher Has Other Projects Lined Up

Mindhunter is considered to be one of the most acclaimed television shows of recent times. It is noted for its dark tone and realistic portrait of serial killers. Fans continue to find it fascinating how Holden Ford and Bill Tench use their tactics to understand the killers’ method of operation and what motivates them. The show is based on characters that have existed in history like the infamous Charles Manson. Mindhunter season two is available to stream on Netflix. However, the future of this Netflix show is uncertain. Let's take a look at why we might not get a Mindhunter season 3.

Director David Fincher is busy with other projects

The future of Netflix’s Mindhunter seems to be uncertain right now as the director David Fincher is busy with his film Mank, which will be released on Netflix. The movie is an upcoming American biographical film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit for Citizen Kane. As the filmmaker is occupied with the movie, Netflix, in the last month, decided to let the contracts of the show’s two stars, Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, lapse. A spokesperson on Netflix while speaking to an entertainment portal said that Fincher might revisit the show in the future.

David is also focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime, it felt that it was not fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own, said a representative in a statement. While the first season aired in October 2017 and the second season in August last year, there is no information about a third season. Finch working on the show in the future is uncertain as he is busy with several other projects. As of now, the two seasons are available on Netflix to stream.

