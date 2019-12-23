Finn Wolfhard Birthday: Hollywood Movies Of The Young Actor You Must Not Miss Watching

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and musician who got famous for his character of Mike Wheeler in the popular Netflix web series Stranger things and Richie Tozier in Stephen King’s It. He began his acting career in a television series The 100, as Zoran. Finn Wolfhard has even acted in a few films apart from web and television shows, here is a list of his filmography you must not miss watching

Finn Wolfhard movies you should not miss watching:

Stranger Things (2016)

Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web series created by the Duffer brothers. The web series was released on Netflix in three different seasons, so far. Finn Wolfhard played the character of Mike Wheeler in the series, his character got into the limelight after he was shown as the love interest of the main character El (eleven).

It (2017)

Based on the novel of Stephen King, by the same name, It was an American supernatural horror film released in 2017. Finn Wolfhard played the character of Richie Tozier, the best friend of Bill, whose loud mouth and foul language always lands him into trouble.

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family was a 2019 American animated supernatural comedy horror film directed by Conard Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Finn Wolfhard lent his voice to Pugsley Addam’s who is the fictional son of Gomez and Morticia, one of the main character in the family.

Dog Days (2018)

In the American romantic comedy film, Dog days, Finn Wolfhard played the character of a pizza delivery boy named Tyler. The story of the film revolved around different people and focuses on their life, with Tyler being one of the main characters of the film.

The Goldfinch ( 2019)

A recently released drama film stars Finn Wolfhard as young Boris Pavlikovsky, who is a close friend to the protagonist Theodore. The film revolves around a painting Theo buys after the death of his mother who gets killed in a bombing.

