Maya Hawke Likely To Return In Season 4 Of Stranger Things As Robin Buckle

Robin Buckley turned out to be one of the most memorable characters from the third season of Stranger Things. She won viewers over by dishing out the sass to her hopeless yet loveable colleague Steve. The show's team of writers have hinted at her presence in season four, saying that the best of her is yet to come. Robin Buckley became an instant fan favourite since the release of season 3 but if the writers' statements are anything to go by, then fans can expect a greater character arc for her.

Creators hint at return of Robin Buckley in Stranger Things 4

In a recent Tweet from the official Stranger Things account, there was a reply to a fan who asked “Favorite Robin Buckle Line!?”. The response remarked, “also a season 4 line so you’re going to have to wait to get that answer." The tweet which has now been deleted confirmed Hawke’s return for the upcoming season. Another fan asked the makers to drop some hints about the upcoming season, to which the team cryptically yet jokingly replied, "In season 4 there is this episode where stranger things happen... you know, all that stuff."

Buckley was played by Maya Hawke in season 3 of the Netflix series. She is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke. She made her debut in 2017 as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women. Recently, she played the part of a character in the Mason family from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was the Manson family member who took the keys and took off prior to the gang breaking into Rick Dalton’s home.

While speaking to international media, director Ross Duffer said, "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out." He added, "They're going to have to get the f**k out of this town! It's ridiculous!" Matt Duffer, who is the executive producer of the series said that they just have to keep adjusting the story, though he doesn't know if they could justify something bad happening to them once. The 77- minute explosive finale of season 3, 'The Battle of Starcourt' ended on a cliffhanger and fans are desperately waiting for the next instalment. As yet Stranger Things 4 doesn't have a release date.

