Florence Pugh Says She Shaved Her Head To Take 'vanity Out Of The Picture'

Florence Pugh's dramatic buzz cut has grabbed the internet's attention of late. It all started after the actress debuted her new hairdo at MET Gala 2023. Now, she has finally opened up about the reason behind opting for the buzz cut and said that it was a fashion statement.

3 things you need to know

Florence Pugh also sported a shaved head in Rome while shooting We Live in Time.

Recently, she was spotted sporting short hair at Oppenheimer's UK Premiere.

The actress revealed that she has been fighting to control her image.

'I purposely chose to look like this'

In an interview with Radio Times, Florence Pugh explained that she chose this hairstyle to eliminate "vanity" from the picture and showcase her raw self to the audience. She said that Hollywood, especially for women, can be very glamorous which makes it challenging for audiences to see beyond the surface. "I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture," she said.

(Florence Pugh said that she wants to express herself more freely without any pressure | Image: Twitter)

Throughout her career, Pugh said that she has been fighting to control her image. She stated that she believes that appearing less glamorous onscreen allows her to be more authentic and relatable to the audience. By shedding the traditional glamour and makeup, the actress feels that she can express herself more freely and even make "ugly faces" without the pressure of appearing perfect.

Florence takes over Hollywood in new look

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, Florence Pugh was spotted with her shaved head while filming her upcoming romantic drama We Live in Time in Rome. In the film, she stars alongside Andrew Garfield. The bold look has allowed her to make a statement and embrace her authentic self on and off screen.

(Florence Pugh experimented with her hairstyle on several occasions | Image: Twitter)

Pugh has been busy promoting her upcoming film Oppenheimer. In the film, she will be essaying the role of Jean Tatlock and is paired opposite Cillian Murphy. At the film's UK premiere in London, she sported short hair, which has grown out from the initial buzzcut. During her red carpet appearance, she spoke about expressing herself openly by changing her hair colour from soft pink to fiery orange.