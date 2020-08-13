Florida Set To Open COVID-19 Test Centre At Disney World For Public And Park Employees

A COVID-19 testing centre will be opened at Dinsey World in Florida at the Maingate Complex which will offer free testing to employees and their family members along with the community at large to curb the spread of COVID-19. The testing site will be operating from Thursday i.e August 13, 2020, near the Animal Kingdom theme park of Disney World in Flordia. People require to take a prior appointment before showing up for a test at the centre which will be operational from 7 am to 4 pm till August 17, 2020.

Also read: Kylie Jenner Enjoys Oceanic Breeze With Stormi, Says 'No Place I’d Rather Be'

Disney World Florida opens COVID-19 testing centre

Disney has released a statement which reads that they have offered the location to help with community testing and rumours suggesting that the testing site has been set up as a result of one union is 'unfounded'. Disney World was recently under fire when its actors argued that the theme parks COVID-19 safeguards were sufficient to ensure their safety. The statement read furthermore that the Flordia Division of Emergency Management will be operating the location which will be available for the cast members and their immediate families along with the locals of the area in Florida and public in general.

Also read: Nick Cannon To File Lawsuit Of $1.5 Billion Against ViacomCBS Over Wild 'n Out Rights?

Image courtesy - Brian McGowan on Unsplash

A statement released by Kate Shindle, the president of Actors' Equity Association hints that Disney has set up the centre under pressure by the union, even though they deny the same in their official statement. Kate's statement read that with the news of Disney making testing available for Equity performers and others, the committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers in the park to return. Disney had also faced backlash recently when a number of unions for the Southern California park protested over the lack of testing for Disney employees.

Also read: Elisabeth Moss To Headline 'Mrs March' For Blumhouse

Disney World began opening its parks with a decreased capacity back on July 2020, even after receiving vocal backlash on social media with netizens asking the corporation to not open the theme parks up amid the pandemic. The theme parks had to be shut down back in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With Disney enabling tests for employees in the park, the move has been welcomed by the union and its employees.

Also read: Left Wrestling To Be An Actor, Not A Movie Star: Dave Bautista

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.