Kylie Jenner Enjoys Oceanic Breeze With Stormi, Says 'No Place I’d Rather Be'

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s post-birthday celebration hasn’t ended yet. Just two days after turning 23, Kylie continues to share adorable glimpses of outings with her two-year-old daughter Stormi. Taking to her Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star on Wednesday posted a serene picture of the duo which features them as water babies.

Kylie Jenner strikes a pose with Stormi

The latest post of the fashion icon sees her hand in hand with her baby girl. The duo appears to be wading into the ocean as the sun sets in the background. The mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing white flowy gowns as they strike a pose for the camera. With Kylie gazing down adoring stormy, the toddler can be seen walking towards the ocean with her help of her mama. The picturesque backdrop of the photography makes the moment memorable for both. Kylie shared the picture saying that she doesn’t want to be anywhere else, rather than spending quality time with her daughter.

"No place I’d rather be”

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the diva couldn’t control themselves from adoring this precious moment of the beauty mogul. While a fan called them ‘Mermaids’, others went on to say that their relationship bond is ‘Goals’. A few other describes the picture as ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing’ and ‘precious’. Take a look at how fans are reacting on Kylie Jenner’s picture here:

Previously, on the occasion of her birthday, Kylie shared another delightful photo of herself with daughter Stormi. Calling her the ‘best gift of all’, Kylie cuddled with the 2-year-old while striking a pose for the camera. Both of them can be seen gazing at a delicious cake while Stormi appears to be blowing the birthday candles for her mother. Take a look at their photograph here:

In other news, Kylie Jenner recently made an explicit cameo in Cardi B’s recently released music video ‘WAP”. Not only that, but netizens signed a petition for the removal of Kylie from the video. However, the Bronx rapper defended the beauty mogul sharING a series of tweet on her social media platform.

