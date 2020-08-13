Nick Cannon To File Lawsuit Of $1.5 Billion Against ViacomCBS Over Wild 'n Out Rights?

Since ViacomCBS cut ties with the media mogul, Nick Cannon, last month due to his anti-Semitic comments, Cannon has been demanding the rights to his television game show, Wild 'n Out. Now, according to reports of The Shade Room, the television host is escalating the tension even further by dragging the company to the court. As per reports of the outlet, Cannon is planning to sue Viacom for $1.5 billion.

Nick's team says Wild 'n Out belongs to him

As per the portal, Nick Cannon's team told them that Wild 'N Out belongs to Cannon as the show was created by the media mogul with his original idea. His team also revealed that the American show has brought the revenue of billions of dollars to Viacom, since 2015, thus he deserves everything it is worth. They also added saying if Viacom believes in growth and equality, then they will do what is right by paying the comedian-host what they owe him, i.e. USD 1.5 billion.

For the unversed, ViacomCBS cut ties with Nick Cannon after the backlash he received by the masses over anti-Semitic comments made by him during his podcast, Cannon’s Class. Thus, the company condemned his hateful speech and failure to apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism. Later, the 39-year-old hosted a discussion with Rabbi Abraham Cooper on Cannon’s Class, wherein they discussed the dangers of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and how the TV show host's recent statements perpetuated harmful stereotypes about the Jews. Furthermore, he also appeared on a Jewish show and was joined by Rabbi Noam Marans to talk about strengthening the unanimity between Jewish and Black communities.

During his interaction with Marans, Cannon cleared the air saying that his goal is to break down the walls and barriers amongst communities and bring them close together. He also added saying it is time to get rid of all of the things that divide the human race and utilize the moment. The Men in Black II star also stated that he is ready to be the sacrificial lamb if he has to be that person who stands firm. Elaborating on the reason why he apologized, Nick Cannon said a lot of people may have been upset with him for apologizing, but he feels that it is what someone of a true character is supposed to do when they hurt anyone.

