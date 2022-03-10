Zoe Kravitz is currently basking in the success of Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman, which opened up to raving responses from audiences globally. Kravtiz took on the role of Catwoman alongside the caped crusader Robert Pattinson, who takes on his arch-rival Riddler, as the latter targets Gotham's elite.

Kravitz recently received compliments from former Catwoman Anne Hathaway, who stepped into the character's shoes in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Anne mentioned that a friend of hers saw the movie and righty described Zoe as' phenomenal'. Anne quipped that she hasn't had the time to watch The Batman yet as she's busy with the miniseries WeCrashed, but is looking forward to witnessing it soon.

Anne Hathaway heaps praise on Zoe Kravitz's performance in The Batman

Anne quipped, "I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theatre and realizing that people are coming back to movies and how great it was to celebrate that," Hathaway exclaims. “I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that".

The 39-year-old star has been undergoing a major transformation for her role in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed. The upcoming series also stars Jared Leto, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera in pivotal roles. It is set to premiere on March 18, 2022. WeCrashed follows the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the most valuable startups.

Meanwhile, Kravitz also received compliments from pop star Taylor Swift, who called her performance 'phenomenal'. Sharing an in theatre snap of Zoe Kravitz's Batwoman (Selina Kyle), Taylor gushed over the latter's performance. The Love Story singer wrote,"@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams". She further added," the Batman was phenomenal!!!".

Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, The Batman also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in pivotal roles. Thr film has been written and helmed by Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ZOEISABELLEKRAVITZ/ AP)