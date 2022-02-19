Forrest Gump's Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis & Eric Roth Reunite After 28 Yrs For Film ‘Here’

Forrest Gump is considered one of the classic films of all-time and a Bollywood remake being released this year itself proved the impact it has been audiences close to three decades later. The film not just won numerous Oscars, but also went on to become one of the highest-grossing films on that time.

Now, the members of the film's cast and crew are coming together, lead actor Tom Hanks, director Robert Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth. The trio is reuniting with a film titled Here.

'Forrest Gump' trio Tom Hanks, Zemeckis and Eric Roth to reunite after 3 decades

Tom Hanks and the director-writer of Forrest Gump, as per a report on Deadline, are coming together for the film Here. The project was an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, written by Richard McGuire. Zemeckis will also be working on the script along with Roth.

The movie is being produced by Playtone and ImageMovers and is tipped to being a big-ticket movie, with a 'lot of heart', the report added.

The trio had won the Academy Awards of that year for Forrest Gump, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Picture and Best Director for Richard Zemeckis and Best Adapted Screenplay for Eric Roth.

This is, however, not the first time that Tom Hanks was working with the other two artists separately. Zemeckis had directed The Da Vinci Code star in films like Cast Away, The Polar Express and the upcoming live-action film Pinocchio, where he enacts the part of Geppetto, a wood-caver who raises Pinocchio. Roth had written the screenplay of Tom Hanks-starrer Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close which had released in 2011.

'Here' graphic novel

Here was published in 1989 as a six-page comic strip and had a panel-within-panel format to showcase the developments in a single room over the span of many years. An expanded version, of 300 pages as a graphic novel, was then published in 2014.

Like Forrest Gump, Here was also adapted from a book of the same name. While that film also spanned many years in the life of Forrest Gump, this too would do so.

