Frances McDormand's 'Nomadland' To Premiere On Disney+ Across The UK

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland will be officially releasing on Disney+ UK. The movie was all set to release in theatres across the UK on September 11, 2020. It was postponed due to Government regulations regarding the pandemic. The movie will be premiering on Star's digital platform in the UK, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Ireland, and Sweden on April 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Governments may ease regulations for movie-goers in May 2021. The movie will then be available for viewers to watch on the big screen.

Whom does the Nomadland cast feature?

Frances McDormand's character Fern is a woman who is forced to lead the nomadic lifestyle as she loses her job and all her savings. She works at several odd jobs to be able to make ends meet. In the movie, she works as a waitress at a diner called Wall Drug.

The Nomadland cast also features real nomads. The movie which is based on Jessica Bruder's novel Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century features some of the characters who were the real inspiration for their own roles in the movie. The characters Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells, and Linda May play their own roles in the movie. They help Fern as they guide her on how to adapt to the nomadic lifestyle.

The movie was filmed across 5 states in the USA namely, Nebraska, Arizona, California, South Dakota, and Nevada. The travel movie showcases many scenic views from across the country. In South Dakota, the movie was filmed in Badlands National Park. When in California, the movie was filmed in the North at Mendocino Coast.

Awards received by Nomadland

The film Nomadland has recently received the Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director. The movie has also received accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Audience Award and the Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion for Best Film in 2020. The London Film Critics Association named Nomadland as the film of the year. Chloe Zhao won the Screenwriter of the Year for the movie.

At the British Independent Film Awards, the film was titled the best international independent film. The New York Film Critics Circle, the Chicago Film Critics Association, the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the 2020 Critics Polls for IndieWire, and the Indiana Film Journalists Association awarded Chloe Zhao the title of the Best Director for Nomadland.

