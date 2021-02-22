Where Was 'Nomadland' Filmed? Know Everything About Chloé Zhao's Film's Shooting Location

Director Chloé Zhao's 2020 release Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn, received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The film follows the story of an economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, and its intriguing plot impressed moviegoers. However, it was also its beautiful location that made the movie worth watching. Many might be curious to know where was Nomadland filmed, and hence, here's all about its shooting location.

Where was Nomadland filmed?

Nomadland was shot in five states namely, South Dakota, Nebraska, Arizona, Nevada, and California. The movie gives a sneak-peek into America's picturesque roads, beautiful sunsets, snow-clad peaks and endless mountains. The movie follows the story of Frances McDormand, who sets upon a mission of hunting a job after her husband passes away and after a major economic breakdown occurs in her town.

Some parts of the movie will take the viewers on a ride in the American west, while Frances sets on a full-fledged spree to search for work for herself. Soon, she meets a lady at a store and tells her that she's houseless. When she steps out for help, another woman tells her that it's a tough time now and that she might want to consider retiring. However, Frances tells her that she needs work and that she also likes it. Nomadland's filming locations were set up in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park and in the redwoods of northern California's Mendocino Coast.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon'sBhediya' To Release In April 2022

According to Indiewire, director Zhao, in an official statement said that as he fell in love with the American West, it was impossible not to become fascinated with the roads that lead to the many adventures beyond the horizon. He added that he’s very fortunate to be able to hit the road with a talented team and collaborate with a cast of professional and non-professional actors who are deeply giving and inspiring.

Sharing the trailer of the film, the makers wrote, “Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Announces Schedule Wrap For 'Dhaakad', Teases 'new Venture'

Also Read | John Abraham'sAttack' Gets Release Date, Taran Adarsh Confirms Clashes At Box Office

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 13 Written Update: Rehaan Learns About Powers, Locks Horns With Priya

(Source: All above stills from Nomadland official trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.