Where To Watch Nomadland? Find Out Where You Can Stream This Golden Globe Nominated Film

Nomadland has been getting nominations left, right and centre since its premiere. The film has wowed critics and has received consistently high ratings across major review sites. It has also been nominated at the Golden Globes. Read on to find out where to watch Nomadland.

You can catch Nomadland in your local theatres if they're playing the film. If your local theatres are shut due to COVID or you prefer not to go to theatres there's another option for you. Nomadland streaming will be available on the streaming service Hulu from 19th February. If you are already subscribed to Hulu you can watch Nomadland full movie for free when it comes out. If you don't have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up to their basic or higher plans.

You can get access to a Hulu subscription at 6 $ per month with the basic ad-supported plan. If you don't like ads, you can even opt for their higher-priced premium plan at 12 $ per month. They also have an annual plan that you can get at 60 USD which will end up saving you 12 $ over the course of the year. Make sure to watch the film before the film leaves Hulu. Check out the Nomadland trailer below.

About Nomadland

The film Nomadland is based on a book called 'Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century'. The story of Nomadland centres around a woman called Fern (played by Frances McDormand) who has lost her job because of a recession. She lives out of her van and travels around the country looking for work. On her numerous travels, she meets a wide variety of nomads who tell her their life stories. The film has used real American nomads as actors to add authenticity to the film. The popular YouTuber nomad, Bob Wells is also a part of this film.

Nomadland is directed by Chloe Zhao who has been nominated for the Best Director at Golden Globes (for Nomadland). Her next film is going to be the highly anticipated Marvel's Eternals movie. Reviews for Nomadland have been very positive. The film is sitting at a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

